Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Scores 16 points with three triples
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson chipped in 16 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Thunder.
This was Robinson's fourth straight game with at least three triples, and his third consecutive double-digit scoring performance. He won't do much for you outside of points and triples, but Robinson is proficient enough in those two categories to warrant a roster spot in deep fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Notches 13 points•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Contributes 18 points in win•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Good to go Friday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Likely to play Friday•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Strong effort in win•
-
Pistons' Duncan Robinson: Finds rhythm from downtown•