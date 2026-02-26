Robinson chipped in 16 points (4-11 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Thunder.

This was Robinson's fourth straight game with at least three triples, and his third consecutive double-digit scoring performance. He won't do much for you outside of points and triples, but Robinson is proficient enough in those two categories to warrant a roster spot in deep fantasy leagues.