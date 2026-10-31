Robinson finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 26 minutes in Friday's 110-94 victory over the Nets.

Robinson had an off night shooting the ball from deep but still finished third on the team in scoring behind Cade Cunningham and Ron Holland. The 32-year-old is averaging a career-best 16.8 points and 1.8 steals along with 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 29.7 minutes per outing in six regular-season appearances. With Jalen Duren (hamstring) sidelined for at least a couple of weeks and Tobias Harris (calf) now in San Antonio, there is room for Robinson to have his most productive year since entering the league in 2018.