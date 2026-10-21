Robinson accumulated 21 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 victory over Boston.

Robinson started at shooting guard and helped power Detroit's comeback from a 22-point deficit, connecting on a crucial fourth-quarter three-pointer during the Pistons' decisive run. His five triples were tied for the team lead, and his 21 points ranked third behind Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren. Robinson's starting role and high-volume perimeter shooting give him a clear path to fantasy value in three-pointers.