Robinson provided nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-96 loss to the Suns.

Robinson has been off from three-point territory over the past two games, converting just one of his 14 attempts from distance. The three-point marksman has hit a minor bump in the road, but he should snap out of his shooting funk soon enough, and he'll have an opportunity to do so Friday against the Warriors.