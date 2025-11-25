Robinson accumulated nine points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 122-117 victory over Indiana.

Although his stat line was disappointing, it's encouraging that Robinson was able to remain in the starting lineup despite the return of Jaden Ivey on Monday. Caris LeVert also poses a threat to Robinson's role, so the latter will likely need to get back going quickly in order to keep his spot in the first unit. Robinson has averaged 13.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 12 games this month.