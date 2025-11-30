Robinson had 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 138-135 victory over the Heat.

Even though Cade Cunningham led the way for the Pistons in this game, there's no question that Robinson left his mark on offense while facing his former team. This was Robinson's first game with more than 15 points since Nov. 12, when he had 23 points against the Bulls, and it couldn't have come at a better time for Detroit. Robinson has also been deadly from three-point range and has drained at least three three-pointers in 10 of his previous 11 appearances.