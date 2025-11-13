Robinson amassed 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-10 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 124-113 victory over Chicago.

Robinson stepped up for the undermanned Pistons, scoring a season-high 23 points. Detroit was basically without its entire starting five, allowing Robinson to take on more offensive responsibility. It's been a steady start to the season for the sharp-shooter, averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 three-pointers across the first 12 games.