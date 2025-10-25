Robinson produced 17 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 38 minutes during Friday's 115-111 win over the Rockets.

After a first-up dud, Robinson got back to doing what he does best, landing four triples en route to 17 points. Jaden Ivey continues to deal with a knee injury, affording Robinson an opportunity to get his feet wet as a member of the starting lineup. Robinson is worth considering as a three-point streamer, at least until Ivey is back in the fold.