Buycks produced 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 22 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 win over the Rockets.

The 28-year-old continues to provide a spark off the bench, as he's now posted double-digit point totals in two of the last three games and also scored nine points in the other contest during that sample. Buycks has apparently leapt over Langston Galloway on the point guard depth chart behind Ish Smith for the time being, and his 55.2 percent shooting over the aforementioned span should continue affording him a solid allotment of minutes off the bench for the moment.