Buycks avearged 7.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 29 games played with the Pistons during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Buycks enjoyed his first season in the NBA since seeing six games for the Lakers during the 2014-15 season. The Marquette product had a stretch of games in which he scored double figures for four straight games and also produced a 22-point outing on Mar. 15. Buycks will be free to sign with any team next season as he will become a free agent when the summer hits.