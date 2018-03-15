Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Cleared to play Thursday
Buycks (ankle) will play in Thursday's game against the Nuggets, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Buycks missed a pair of games with an ankle injury, but after going through shootaround without any issues Thursday's, he's now been given the green light to return to the court. However, Buycks typically sees minutes in the teens or low-20s most nights, which should keep him off the radar in the bulk of fantasy leagues despite being available. With Buycks back in the lineup, Jameer Nelson and Langston Galloway could lose a few minutes of playing time.
