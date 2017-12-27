Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Could see bench minutes in wake of injury
Buycks saw his first NBA action of the season Tuesday against the Pacers, playing two minutes off the bench.
It was an unremarkable debut for Buycks, who had spent most of the season in the G-League, but he could be set for a slight increase in role for the next two months after the Pistons announced Wednesday that Reggie Jackson (ankle) will miss 6-to-8 weeks. Ish Smith and Langston Galloway will absorb most of Jackson's minutes, but Buycks, a two-way contract, could see some residual playing time as the third option off the bench. The former Marquette standout can still be safely ignored in leagues of almost any size, but if either Smith or Galloway were to suffer an injury, Buycks could potentially be viable in deeper formats.
