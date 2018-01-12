Buckys was signed for the rest of the season Friday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

With Reggie Jackson (ankle) out until after the All-Star break, Buycks has filled in admirably as the team's backup point guard on a two-way contract. Buycks' play, which includes a 17-point performance in Wednesday's win over the Nets, has earned him a contract for the rest of the season and a full-time spot on the Pistons' roster. Once Jackson returns, however, Buycks could be at risk of getting waived or seeing a minimized role at the very least.