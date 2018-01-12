Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Earns full roster spot with Pistons
Buckys was signed for the rest of the season Friday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
With Reggie Jackson (ankle) out until after the All-Star break, Buycks has filled in admirably as the team's backup point guard on a two-way contract. Buycks' play, which includes a 17-point performance in Wednesday's win over the Nets, has earned him a contract for the rest of the season and a full-time spot on the Pistons' roster. Once Jackson returns, however, Buycks could be at risk of getting waived or seeing a minimized role at the very least.
