Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Listed as out
Buycks is listed as out for Wednesday's season finale against the Bulls, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
The reason for the absence is unclear, but Beard reports that Detroit will be without Buycks, Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin as it closes out a disappointing 2017-18 campaign.
