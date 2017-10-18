Buycks (hip) is not expected to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Buycks is listed as doubtful to play, though the Pistons haven't officially ruled him out. His next opportunity to see the court will be Friday against the Wizards, but even when healthy, Buycks isn't on the fantasy radar.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories