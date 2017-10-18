Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Not expected to play Wednesday
Buycks (hip) is not expected to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Buycks is listed as doubtful to play, though the Pistons haven't officially ruled him out. His next opportunity to see the court will be Friday against the Wizards, but even when healthy, Buycks isn't on the fantasy radar.
