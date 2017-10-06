Play

Buycks (hip) will not play in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Buycks continues to nurse a hip flexor injury, which also kept him out of Detroit's exhibition opener on Wednesday. Consider the former Marquette standout day-to-day until further notice.

