Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Out again Friday
Buycks (hip) will not play in Friday's preseason game against Atlanta, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Buycks continues to nurse a hip flexor injury, which also kept him out of Detroit's exhibition opener on Wednesday. Consider the former Marquette standout day-to-day until further notice.
