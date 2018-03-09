Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Out Friday vs. Bulls
Buycks will not play Friday against Chicago due to sprained left ankle.
Buycks picked the injury during Wednesday's game against Toronto, which marked Detroit's seventh loss in eight games. In his absence, some combination of Jameer Nelson and Langston Galloway figure to absorb his roughly 15-18 minutes off the bench. Buycks has struggled over his last two games, totaling nine points on just 3-of-16 shooting with three assists and four turnovers.
More News
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Scores 12 off bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Removed from injury report•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Questionable Monday vs. Portland•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...