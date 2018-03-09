Buycks will not play Friday against Chicago due to sprained left ankle.

Buycks picked the injury during Wednesday's game against Toronto, which marked Detroit's seventh loss in eight games. In his absence, some combination of Jameer Nelson and Langston Galloway figure to absorb his roughly 15-18 minutes off the bench. Buycks has struggled over his last two games, totaling nine points on just 3-of-16 shooting with three assists and four turnovers.