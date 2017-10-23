Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Out Monday vs. 76ers
Buycks (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the 76ers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Buycks continues to deal with a left hip flexor strain and has yet to be given a timetable for a return. That being said, Buycks is one of the team's two-way contracts, so even when he's back to full strength, he'll likely be heading to the G-League.
