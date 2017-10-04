Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Out Wednesday with hip flexor issue
Buycks will not play during Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets due to a left hip flexor issue, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
It's unclear how serious the injury is at the moment, but it's uncomfortable enough for Buycks to prevent him from taking the floor. As a result, Langston Galloway is in line to be the primary reserve point guard while Beno Udrih will likely see minimal run as a veteran off the pine.
