Buycks (hip) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Buycks has been dealing with a hip flexor injury, missing the Pistons' last few preseason contests. He was able to practice Wednesday, however, so it appears he's trending towards being available for Friday's preseason finale against the Bucks.

