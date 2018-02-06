Buycks (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

The illness has prevented Buycks from suiting up in Detroit's last two games, but the Pistons will likely wait and see how he's feeling following Wednesday's morning shootaround before determining his status for the contest later that evening. If available Wednesday, Buycks is no lock to reenter head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation over Langston Galloway as the top backup to starting point guard Ish Smith.