Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Questionable Monday vs. Portland
Buycks (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Exiled from the Pistons' rotation in late January, Buycks had reentered the backcourt mix for three consecutive games, averaging 10.7 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 18.3 minutes per contest before the illness prevented him from playing in Saturday's 111-107 win over the Heat. Langston Galloway served as the primary understudy to starting point guard Ish Smith for that game and would reprise that role again if Buycks' illness keeps him unavailable Monday.
More News
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Earns full roster spot with Pistons•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Bench-leading scoring total Saturday•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Thrives as backup point guard Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Could see bench minutes in wake of injury•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Embracing G-League designation•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.