Buycks (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Exiled from the Pistons' rotation in late January, Buycks had reentered the backcourt mix for three consecutive games, averaging 10.7 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 18.3 minutes per contest before the illness prevented him from playing in Saturday's 111-107 win over the Heat. Langston Galloway served as the primary understudy to starting point guard Ish Smith for that game and would reprise that role again if Buycks' illness keeps him unavailable Monday.