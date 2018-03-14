Buycks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets.

Buycks has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle and will once again head into Thursday's contest with a questionable designation. Look for him to be reevaluated during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Buycks can't give it a go, Jameer Nelson and Langston Galloway would likely see additional run off the bench.