Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Questionable Thursday vs. Denver
Buycks (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets.
Buycks has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle and will once again head into Thursday's contest with a questionable designation. Look for him to be reevaluated during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability. If Buycks can't give it a go, Jameer Nelson and Langston Galloway would likely see additional run off the bench.
