Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Removed from injury report
Buycks (illness) isn't listed on the Pistons' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nets.
The Pistons were previously considering Buycks as questionable for Wednesday following back-to-back absences due to the illness, but his removal from the injury report suggests he's back to full health. Though Buycks should dress Wednesday, it's uncertain if he'll reenter the rotation with Langston Galloway having produced 13 points in both of the past two games as the primary backup to starting point guard Ish Smith.
