Buycks (illness) will remain out for Monday's game against the Blazers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

The same illness kept Buycks out of Saturday's win over the Heat, and his absence should again mean increased time for Langston Galloway, who saw 21 minutes of action off the bench Saturday. Consider Buycks questionable for Wednesday's meeting with the Nets.

