Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Ruled out Wednesday
Buycks (hip) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Buycks will miss a fifth straight game Wednesday, as a left hip flexor strain continues to linger. That being said, he's not going to be a relevant fantasy player even when healthy, so continue to avoid him moving forward. Buycks' next opportunity to make his debut will be Saturday against the Clippers.
