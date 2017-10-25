Buycks (hip) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Buycks will miss a fifth straight game Wednesday, as a left hip flexor strain continues to linger. That being said, he's not going to be a relevant fantasy player even when healthy, so continue to avoid him moving forward. Buycks' next opportunity to make his debut will be Saturday against the Clippers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories