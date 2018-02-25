Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Scores 12 off bench Sunday
Buycks scored 12 points (6-7 FG) while adding a rebound and an assist in 13 minutes during Sunday's 114-98 loss to the Hornets.
He was the only member of the Pistons' second unit to score in double digits. Buycks had been sidelined with an illness for most of the month, playing only eight minutes total since Feb. 3, but Sunday's performance suggests he's ready to reclaim a regular spot in the team's backcourt rotation.
