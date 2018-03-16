Buycks totaled 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound in 23 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 loss to Denver.

Buycks made his return after missing two consecutive games with an ankle concern. Although he came off the bench, he basically split the point-guard minutes with Ish Smith and was clearly the better player on the night. He is still not really a standard league option but the situation is worth keeping an eye on, especially given Smith's lackluster play of late.