Buycks (ankle) did not practice Monday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Buycks missed Friday's win over the Bulls with a sprained ankle, and his lack of participation in practices Sunday and Monday foreshadows another absence Tuesday against Utah. Nothing is official at this point, but the former Marquette standout will likely have a better chance to get back on the floor Thursday in Denver or Saturday in Portland.

