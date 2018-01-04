Buycks scored a season-high 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added four assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Heat.

Buycks received the nod over Langston Galloway as the backup to starting point guard Ish Smith and certainly made a strong case to stick in head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation beyond Wednesday. Though his status as a player signed to a two-way contract naturally limits Buycks' longevity with the team, the Pistons would likely be willing to sign the 28-year-old to a regular contract if his play warrants him sticking around once he's exhausted his 45 days at the NBA level.