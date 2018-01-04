Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Thrives as backup point guard Wednesday
Buycks scored a season-high 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and added four assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Heat.
Buycks received the nod over Langston Galloway as the backup to starting point guard Ish Smith and certainly made a strong case to stick in head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation beyond Wednesday. Though his status as a player signed to a two-way contract naturally limits Buycks' longevity with the team, the Pistons would likely be willing to sign the 28-year-old to a regular contract if his play warrants him sticking around once he's exhausted his 45 days at the NBA level.
More News
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Could see bench minutes in wake of injury•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Embracing G-League designation•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Out Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Not expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...