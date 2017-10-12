Buycks (hip) is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Bucks, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.

The Pistons reportedly had everyone back at practice Wednesday, but Buycks is still being hampered enough by a hip flexor injury that he'll likely sit out the preseason finale. Buycks will have just under a week to prepare for the regular-season opener on Wednesday, though he's on a two-way deal and will spend the majority of the season in the G-League.