Buycks (ankle) is out for Tuesday's contest against the Jazz, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Buycks sat out Monday's practice after being held out of Friday's win over the Bulls, and he's apparently not ready to take the floor yet. In his stead, Jameer Nelson and Langston Galloway are candidates to see more run at reserve point guard.

