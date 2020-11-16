The Pistons traded Musa and a 2021 second-round pick to the Pistons on Monday in exchange for guard Bruce Brown, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After being selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Musa struggled to find playing time during his two seasons in Brooklyn, averaging just 10.7 minutes per game across 49 career appearances. As a 6-foot-9 forward with some ability to shoot from the perimeter, Musa still makes for an intriguing prospect, and he should at least have a better opportunity to see steadier run in Detroit in 2020-21 than would have been possible in Brooklyn. If the Pistons aren't able to retain Christian Wood this offseason, Musa could have a path to being the team's first big man off the bench.