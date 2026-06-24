Pistons' Ebuka Okorie: Bound for Detroit

The Thunder selected Okorie with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Grizzlies, who then traded his rights to the Pistons, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Detroit moved up from No. 21 and packaged three second-round picks to acquire Okorie, who powered Stanford's offense during his lone collegiate campaign. The guard averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.0 minutes per contest across 31 starts during the 2025-26 season. He earned All-ACC First Team honors and showcased his scoring prowess by reaching the 30-point mark eight times. The Pistons are set at point guard with superstar Cade Cunningham, but Okorie figures to provide a spark off the bench during his rookie campaign.