Pistons' Ebuka Okorie: Drops 20 points in SL loss

Okorie tallied 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 30 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 Summer League loss to the 76ers.

Okorie delivered an efficient performance and finished as Detroit's second-leading scorer, albeit in a losing effort. The rookie point guard was also one of two Pistons players to log multiple steals. The Stanford product could see rotational minutes right away in 2026-27, though he'll likely compete for playing time with Daniss Jenkins and Isaiah Joe.