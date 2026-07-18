Pistons' Ebuka Okorie: Game-high 27 points in SL loss

Okorie posted 27 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during the Pistons' 101-87 Summer League loss to the Heat on Friday.

Okorie made most of his scoring impact just before and after halftime, scoring 21 of his game-high 27 points across the second and third quarters of Friday's game. The rookie first-rounder has been solid across his five outings in the Summer League and figures to compete with Daniss Jenkins, Kevin Huerter, Isaiah Joe and Gary Harris for backcourt minutes off the bench behind starters Cade Cunningham and Duncan Robinson.