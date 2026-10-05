Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been impressed by Okorie so far in camp and wants the guard to continue to gain experience against NBA-caliber talent in the preseason, Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports.

Okorie should get his fair share of opportunities during Monday night's preseason game against the Suns as the team continues to evaluate where the young guard will fit into the rotation. Bickerstaff has been particularly impressed by Okorie's maturity and poise, and his ability to take care of the basketball. The 19-year-old was selected by the Pistons with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and is in a position to earn regular minutes off the bench behind Cade Cunningham.