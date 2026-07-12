Pistons' Ebuka Okorie: Logs seven steals in SL win

Okorie posted 14 points (5-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, three rebounds and seven steals over 31 minutes during the Pistons' 103-94 Summer League win over the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Okorie finished as the Pistons' fourth-leading scorer despite his inefficiencies from the field, but he more than made up for it on the defensive side of the floor, where he accounted for seven of the team's 13 steals. Okorie was selected by the Pistons with the No. 17 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft, and strong play on defense should earn him consistent minutes in his rookie season, with his main competition for playing time coming from Daniss Jenkins and Isaiah Joe.