Pistons' Ebuka Okorie: Scores 14 points in loss

Okorie finished with 14 points (5-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes in Monday's 86-75 Summer League loss to the Knicks.

After Okorie combined for nine steals in his first two Summer League appearances, he cooled off Monday. While the 2026 No. 17 overall pick has certainly demonstrated his ability on the defensive end, it has been a different story on offense, with Okorie shooting 28.5 percent from the field in his previous two Summer League games while going 0-for-7 from deep during that span.