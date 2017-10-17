Pistons' Eric Moreland: Averages 24.1 minutes during preseason
Moreland averaged 24.1 minutes through two games during this preseason.
Moreland signed a multi-year deal with the Pistons this summer, but he will probably struggle to see the court since Henry Ellenson and Jon Leuer will likely be involved in the second unit.
