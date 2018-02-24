Coach Stan Van Gundy implied that Moreland will see increased minutes off the bench over the next two weeks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

The Pistons are entering a difficult stretch in their schedule, with six games in the next nine days. In an effort to avoid overworking Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, Van Gundy told the media Saturday that he'll look to find more minutes for Moreland as the backup center. However, considering Moreland has only appeared in four of the Pistons' last nine games and is averaging only 4.8 minutes in those four appearances, he's still unlikely to be a significant fantasy contributor.