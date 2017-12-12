Moreland missed Tuesday morning's walkthrough due to an illness, but is still planning on being available for Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Mooreland has been seeing some rotational minutes with the Pistons this year, garnering 10.5 minutes per game and posting 1.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. On the off chance he misses Tuesday's game or is limited in his workload, Boban Marjanovic, Henry Ellenson and Anthony Tolliver are all candidates to see slightly expanded roles.