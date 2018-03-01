Moreland produced 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 win over the Pistons.

Coach Stan Van Gundy said Moreland would be in line for more minutes in an attempt to help Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond get some more rest, and he did not disappoint Wednesday night with his time. It was his first double-double of the season and although he shot poorly from the charity stripe, he threw in six assists to his stat line, something that was unexpected from the big man on what turned out to be a career night.