Pistons' Eric Moreland: Fills out stat sheet in spot start
Moreland tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 win over the Rockets.
The reserve big man drew the start with Andre Drummond (ribs) sidelined and was solid across the stat sheet. Moreland did well with the modest amount of shots he did take and was a strong force on the glass, particularly on the defensive end. The minutes total was a career high for the 26-year-old, who could see another start if Drummond remains sidelined for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
