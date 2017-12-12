Moreland (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Both Moreland and Avery Bradley missed the team's morning shootaround with their own respective illnesses, but both are now expected to take the court as usual. That said, Moreland is seeing minutes in the mid-to-upper teens on a good night, so he hasn't had much utility in the majority of fantasy leagues. Look for that to remain the case Tuesday, so he can once again be avoided for fantasy purposes despite being cleared.