Pistons' Eric Moreland: Good to go Tuesday vs. Nuggets
Moreland (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Both Moreland and Avery Bradley missed the team's morning shootaround with their own respective illnesses, but both are now expected to take the court as usual. That said, Moreland is seeing minutes in the mid-to-upper teens on a good night, so he hasn't had much utility in the majority of fantasy leagues. Look for that to remain the case Tuesday, so he can once again be avoided for fantasy purposes despite being cleared.
More News
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Dealing with illness, but likely available•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Scores six points in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Averages 24.1 minutes during preseason•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Signs multi-year contract with Pistons•
-
Cavaliers' Eric Moreland: Released by Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' Eric Moreland: Inks camp deal with Cleveland•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...