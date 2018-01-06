Moreland will start at center Saturday against the Rockets, Mark Champion of the Pistons Radio Network reports.

With Andre Drummond unavailable due to a rib injury, Moreland will step into the starting lineup for the first time in his professional career. The big man played 18 minutes when Drummond was sidelined against the Heat on Wednesday, though he grabbed just five rebounds without recording any points.

