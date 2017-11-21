Pistons' Eric Moreland: Scores six points in Monday's loss
Moreland managed six points (3-4 FG), seven rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 116-88 loss to the Cavaliers.
Moreland has seen 17.0 minutes per over the last four games, and he earned a career high minute total in this one. With that being said, Moreland went scoreless in each of the previous three tilts, and has failed to score a single point in 10 of 14 appearances. Nevertheless, the rookie has at least leapfrogged fellow backup center Boban Marjanovic, who has played in just two games and received another DNP-Coach's Decision in Monday's blowout.
