Moreland will shift back to the bench for Monday's game against the Pelicans, James Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Moreland moved into the starting five for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets, but with Andre Drummond (ribs) back in action Monday, the 26-year-old will shift back to a reserve role. Moreland played a season-high 36 minutes Saturday and finished with eight points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.