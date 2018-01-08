Pistons' Eric Moreland: Shifts back to bench
Moreland will shift back to the bench for Monday's game against the Pelicans, James Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Moreland moved into the starting five for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets, but with Andre Drummond (ribs) back in action Monday, the 26-year-old will shift back to a reserve role. Moreland played a season-high 36 minutes Saturday and finished with eight points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
More News
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Fills out stat sheet in spot start•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Good to go Tuesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Dealing with illness, but likely available•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Scores six points in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Averages 24.1 minutes during preseason•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start