Moreland had 16 points (8-12 FG), 17 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-87 victory over the Bulls.

Moreland did his best Andre Drummond impression in Wednesday's thumping of the Bulls, recording multiple career-highs in the process. Drummond was resting and Moreland took full advantage, recording the second double-double of his career. He should find himself on the Pistons roster next season and despite his strong recent play, he is going to be second-fiddle to Drummond.