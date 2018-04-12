Pistons' Eric Moreland: Spectacular in season finale
Moreland had 16 points (8-12 FG), 17 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-87 victory over the Bulls.
Moreland did his best Andre Drummond impression in Wednesday's thumping of the Bulls, recording multiple career-highs in the process. Drummond was resting and Moreland took full advantage, recording the second double-double of his career. He should find himself on the Pistons roster next season and despite his strong recent play, he is going to be second-fiddle to Drummond.
More News
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Starting at center Monday•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Could be set for increased minutes•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Shifts back to bench•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Fills out stat sheet in spot start•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....