Moreland will start at center for Monday's game against the Raptors, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons are set to be without both Blake Griffin (ankle) and Andre Drummond (Achilles) on Monday, so Moreland will shift into the top unit and should see a hefty workload overall. That makes him one of the more intriguing value plays for Monday's DFS slate. Along with Moreland, Henry Ellenson is expected to see an increased role in the frontcourt.