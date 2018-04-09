Pistons' Eric Moreland: Starting at center Monday
Moreland will start at center for Monday's game against the Raptors, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
The Pistons are set to be without both Blake Griffin (ankle) and Andre Drummond (Achilles) on Monday, so Moreland will shift into the top unit and should see a hefty workload overall. That makes him one of the more intriguing value plays for Monday's DFS slate. Along with Moreland, Henry Ellenson is expected to see an increased role in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Could be set for increased minutes•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Shifts back to bench•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Fills out stat sheet in spot start•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Pistons' Eric Moreland: Good to go Tuesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....